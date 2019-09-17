US intelligence shows that the recent attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities was launched from Iran, according to a report by NBC News citing three sources.



“This attack had a level of sophistication we have not seen before,” the congressional source told NBC News. “You will not see Democrats pushing back on the idea that Iran was behind it.”



The report comes as US President Donald Trump said he agreed with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Iranian responsibility for the Saudi attacks.



“It is certainly looking that way at this moment,” Trump told reporters when asked if he believes Tehran carried out the attack.



The president said “we pretty much already know” and “certainly it would look to most like it was Iran” but that Washington still wanted more proof.



“We want to find definitively who did this,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, where he was meeting with Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa.



The Arab Coalition said that investigations indicated that the weapons used in the attacks on two Saudi Aramco oil facilities are Iranian.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 September 2019 KSA 00:57 - GMT 21:57