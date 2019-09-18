French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed his condemnation against the hostilities that targeted vital installations in Saudi Arabia, stressing France's support for the security and stability of the Kingdom.



In a phone call with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Macron also stressed on the need for the world “not to show weakness towards these attacks.”



“The French president also expressed his country's readiness to participate with international experts in the investigation to determine the source of those attacks,” a statement on the Saudi Press Agency read.



“For his part, the Crown Prince stressed that these sabotage attacks were aimed at destabilizing security in the entire region and damaging the global economy as a whole,” the statement on SPA added.



Over the weekend, drones attacked Saudi Arabian oil facilities – including the world’s largest, Abqaiq. The attacks have taken 5.7 million (crude) barrels per day off the market, accounting for about six percent of global supply.

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 September 2019 KSA 05:05 - GMT 02:05