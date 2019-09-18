Saudi Arabia joined on Wednesday the International Maritime Security Construct - an international alliance that aims to protect merchant ships and ensure freedom of maritime navigation and international trade, an official source at the Ministry of Defense said, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Kingdom’s accession to the alliance comes in support of regional and international efforts to deter and counter threats to maritime navigation and global trade in order to secure freedom of navigation in the gulf amid heightened regional tensions.

The alliance covers areas that include the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab, Sea of Oman and Arabian Gulf.

Bahrain joined the mission in the Arabian Gulf last month.

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 September 2019 KSA 07:20 - GMT 04:20