Saudi Arabia joined on Wednesday the International Maritime Security Construct - an international alliance that aims to protect merchant ships and ensure freedom of maritime navigation and international trade, an official source at the Ministry of Defense said, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?