Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman thanked the US for defending its allies in the Arabian Gulf on Wednesday, noting the current Trump administration's confrontation of the Iranian regime and other terrorists organizations.

“President Trump’s Administration has confronted the Iranian regime's and terrorist organizations aggression in an unprecedented way - we in KSA thank the President for his stance, we will continue to stand with the USA against the forces of evil and senseless aggression,” he shared in a tweet.

“We appreciate the US’ longstanding position on defending its allies and core interests in the region against unprovoked acts of aggression, as affirmed today by the President and Vice President, as well as former Presidents including Obama,” he tweeted.

