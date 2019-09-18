Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Wednesday that the attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities are a test of international resolve in the face of destructive acts that threaten global security and stability.

The Crown Prince made the statement during a phone call with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in. For his part, Jae-in condemned that attacks, adding that it is also an attack on the global economy.

The South Korean president called on the international community to take firm action and a firm stance against these destructive attacks.

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 September 2019 KSA 11:50 - GMT 08:50