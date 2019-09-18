Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman assures Russian President Vladimir Putin of the Kingdom’s desire for international participation in the investigation into the recent attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities.

For his part, Russia’s Putin, in a phone call with the Saudi Crown Prince, expressed his strong condemnation against the recent attacks and said his country is ready to participate with other international experts in the investigation.

They also discussed their commitment to bilateral cooperation on stabilizing global oil prices during the phone call.

Putin is expected later this year to travel to Saudi Arabia.

The head of Russia’s Direct Investment Fund on Wednesday praised Saudi Aramco’s quick recovery of oil production after attacks on its facilities, and said Russian companies had offered to help fix the damage.

