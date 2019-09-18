Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the recent attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities represented a “dangerous escalation not only toward the Kingdom but also the entire world.”
The Crown Prince’s comment came during a phone call he held with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Over the weekend, drones attacked Saudi Arabian oil facilities – including the world’s largest, Abqaiq. The attacks have taken 5.7 million (crude) barrels per day off the market, accounting for about six percent of global supply.
A senior US official told CBS News on Tuesday that they have reason to believe that a combination of drones and cruise missiles were launched from southern Iran.
