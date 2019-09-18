Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said it will display the Iranian weapons used in the recent attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said it would hold a press conference on Wednesday evening.

The statement comes on the day US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected in Jeddah to discuss the recent attacks on the oil facilities and coordinate on efforts toward countering Iranian aggression in the region, according to the State Department.

Over the weekend, drones attacked Saudi Arabian oil facilities – including the world’s largest, Abqaiq. The attacks have taken 5.7 million (crude) barrels per day off the market, accounting for about six percent of global supply.

A senior US official told CBS News on Tuesday that they have reason to believe that a combination of drones and cruise missiles were launched from southern Iran.

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 September 2019 KSA 01:53 - GMT 22:53