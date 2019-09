UN experts are expected in Saudi Arabia to lead an international inquiry into the weekend attacks on oil installations in the Kingdom, diplomats said Wednesday.

“It’s very good that an international probe will get underway,” said one diplomat on condition of anonymity.

The UN experts have been dispatched under the terms of a Security Council resolution on the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, and another resolution on a Yemen arms embargo, the diplomats said.

Riyadh said Wednesday the attacks were “unquestionably” sponsored by Iran.

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 September 2019 KSA 19:25 - GMT 16:25