US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has landed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, according to a press pool report.

Pompeo is scheduled to meet with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the recent attack on two Saudi Arabian oil facilities and coordinate efforts to counter Iranian aggression in the region.

- Developing

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 September 2019 KSA 19:15 - GMT 16:15