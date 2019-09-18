The is a “very high probability” that the attacks that targeted Saudi Aramco oil facilities on Saturday were launched from an Iranian base in Iran near the border with Iraq, Saudi Arabian and US investigators determined, CNN reported citing a source close to the investigation.SHOW MORE
