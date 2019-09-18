The is a “very high probability” that the attacks that targeted Saudi Aramco oil facilities on Saturday were launched from an Iranian base in Iran near the border with Iraq, Saudi Arabian and US investigators determined, CNN reported citing a source close to the investigation.

The source added that the trajectory of the cruise missiles and drones behind the attack was from north of the Abqaiq oil facility, stating that the missiles would have avoided passing over the Arabian Gulf, where US and Saudi defense radar systems are strong.

There is “absolutely no indication that the missiles came from the south and especially not one as far as Yemen,” CNN quoted the source as saying.

According to the source, some missiles failed to reach their targets, adding that the wreckage has been recovered, some of which are in a good state and can be used to determine the origin of the weapons.

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 September 2019 KSA 13:15 - GMT 10:15