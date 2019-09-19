Air raid sirens that sounded in Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh on Thursday afternoon were scheduled before Saturday’s attack on two oil facilities in the country, according to the Saudi Arabian General Directorate of Civil Defense.
NOTICE— الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) September 11, 2019
The General Directorate of Civil Defense Would like to inform you that it will test the warning sirens in ( Riyadh, Al-Diriyah , Al-Kharj , AL- dilam) at 01:00 p.m. on Thursday, 20/ 1/ 1441 H (19/ 9/ 2019). To check the system’s efficiency. Thank you for your cooperation.
