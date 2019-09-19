Air raid sirens that sounded in Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh on Thursday afternoon were scheduled before Saturday’s attack on two oil facilities in the country, according to the Saudi Arabian General Directorate of Civil Defense.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense alerted citizens to the siren testing on September 11 through its Twitter account. The testing was intended to check the system’s efficiency.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense Would like to inform you that it will test the warning sirens in ( Riyadh, Al-Diriyah , Al-Kharj , AL- dilam) at 01:00 p.m. on Thursday, 20/ 1/ 1441 H (19/ 9/ 2019). To check the system’s efficiency. Thank you for your cooperation. — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) September 11, 2019

Text messages were sent out to residents in the Riyadh area ahead of the 1pm tests to ensure the sirens were “effective and ready.”

The siren testing comes as US and Saudi Arabia are considering their response to Saturday’s assault on key oil facilities.

