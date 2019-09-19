Targeting Abqaiq and Khurais with Iranian weapons is not only an attack on the Kingdom, but an attack on the world by targeting energy supplies to international markets, said Adel al-Jubeir, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

“This vicious attack is an extension of Iran’s subversive and aggressive policies, and the international community must shoulder its responsibilities and take a firm stance against Iran’s criminal behavior,” he tweeted on Thursday.

“A complacency with Iran would encourage it to commit further subversive and hostile acts, which would have implications for international peace and security, not just the region.”

Last Update: Thursday, 19 September 2019 KSA 22:35 - GMT 19:35