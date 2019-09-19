Targeting Abqaiq and Khurais with Iranian weapons is not only an attack on the Kingdom, but an attack on the world by targeting energy supplies to international markets, said Adel al-Jubeir, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.SHOW MORE
