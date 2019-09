Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei approved the attacks that targeted Saudi Aramco’s oil facilities on Saturday, CBS News cited a US official as saying on Wednesday.

The source added that Khamenei approved the attacks on the condition that it be done in a way that Tehran could deny any involvement.

On Wednesday, Arab Coalition Spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said that Saturday’s attacks were “unquestionably sponsored by Iran” and “did not originate from Yemen despite Iran’s best efforts to make it appear so.” He added that the drones used in the attack were outside the range of the drones used by the Houthi militia.

Al-Maliki also showed journalists the remains of the weapons.

According to a senior Trump administration official, Iran launched nearly a dozen cruise missiles and over 20 drones from its territory in the attacks.

Iran denied US accusations it was to blame and said it was ready for “full-fledged war.” It warned the US it will retaliate “immediately” if Tehran is targeted for the attack, its state-run news agency reported Wednesday.

Last Update: Thursday, 19 September 2019 KSA 12:02 - GMT 09:02