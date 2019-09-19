Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed that the Iranian attacks on Saudi Aramco’s oil installations are “unprecedented and unacceptable,” the US mission to Saudi Arabia tweeted on Thursday.

“The attacks didn’t just threaten the Saudi national security, but it also threatens American lives living in the Kingdom and global power supplies in general,” the two leaders concluded, reported the mission’s via Twitter.

The mission also tweeted that Pompeo and the Crown Prince discussed the necessity of a united international community in the face of the constant threat which the Iranian regime poses, adding that the leaders agreed on “holding the Iranian regime accountable for its aggressive, reckless, and threatening behavior.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that America backs Saudi Arabia’s “right to defend itself” after weekend attacks targeted the heart of its oil industry, comments coming after he described the assault as an “act of war.”

His visit came after Saturday's attacks on oil facilities in Abqaiq and Hijrat Khurais.

The US Secretary of State is travelling to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday to meet with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Last Update: Thursday, 19 September 2019 KSA 11:05 - GMT 08:05