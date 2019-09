King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received on Thursday Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan who is visiting the Kingdom.

During the meeting, Khan condemned the attacks on the Aramco oil facilities, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Khan stressed his country’s support to Saudi Arabia in confronting these attacks.

During the meeting, they reviewed the close relations between the countries as well as the latest regional and international situation.



Last Update: Thursday, 19 September 2019 KSA 21:43 - GMT 18:43