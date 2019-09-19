Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed full support to Saudi Arabia after he arrived in Jeddah on Thursday the Saudi Press Agency reported. Khan's statements come following recent attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities last weekend.

The prime minister was received at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Prince Khalid al-Faisal, the governor of Mecca, and Dr. Ibrahim Al-Assaf, the minister of foreign affairs, as well as a number of officials.

