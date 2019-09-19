Saudi Arabia invited UN and international experts to participate in ongoing investigations of the attacks on the country’s oil facilities, in a letter on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the UN Abdallah Al-Mouallimi called attention to Saturday’s “cowardly and heinous terrorist attack” on two Saudi Aramco oil facilities, in a letter to the UN Security Council.

Al-Mouallimi said the attacks targeted Saudi Arabia, international energy supplies and the security of the global economy.

Al-Mouallimi reiterated findings announced by the Arab Coalition – that the recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities were not launched from Yemeni territory and the weapons used were Iranian-made.

