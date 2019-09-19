Saudi Arabia has won a two-year membership to the board of governors of UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The IAEA has likened its work to nuclear accounting, patiently combing through countries’ statements on their nuclear activities and materials, checking them and when necessary seeking further explanations before reaching a conclusion.

The policy-making board of governors is made up of 35 nations, which make recommendations to the general conference on the IAEA activities and budget.

Last Update: Thursday, 19 September 2019 KSA 22:00 - GMT 19:00