US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has left Saudi Arabia, heading to Abu Dhabi, a pool report said on Thursday.
Pompeo is visiting the region following attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities on Saturday.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?