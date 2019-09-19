US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has left Saudi Arabia, heading to Abu Dhabi, a pool report said on Thursday.



Pompeo is visiting the region following attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities on Saturday.

Pompeo landed in Jeddah on Wednesday and met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Both agreed that the Iranian attacks on Saudi Aramco’s oil installations are “unprecedented and unacceptable,” the US mission to Saudi Arabia tweeted on Thursday.

Pompeo also said that America backs Saudi Arabia’s “right to defend itself” after weekend attacks targeted the heart of its oil industry, comments coming after he described the assault as an “act of war.”

Iran, which has denied involvement in the attacks, warned the US it will retaliate immediately if it is targeted.

Pompeo is expected to arrive in the UAE on Thursday to meet with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Last Update: Thursday, 19 September 2019 KSA 11:35 - GMT 08:35