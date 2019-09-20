The Arab Coalition launched a military operation north of Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah against what it described as “legitimate military targets,” the coalition sources reported on Friday.



The coalition said the operation complies with international law and asked civilians to stay away from the targeted sites.



The coalition reported the destruction of four assembly sites for remote-controlled boats and naval mines, noting that the destruction of hostile sites contributes to the freedom of maritime navigation.



The coalition had announced on Thursday evening the interception and destruction of a booby-trapped Houthi boat from Hodeidah.

Colonel Turki al-Maliki, spokesman for the Arab coalition, said the coalition forces foiled “an imminent terrorist act by the Houthi militia south of the Red Sea.”

Last Update: Friday, 20 September 2019 KSA 03:11 - GMT 00:11