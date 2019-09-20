Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdul Aziz said on Friday that the attack on Aramco represents a serious escalation and threat to the security of the region.
He said that Saudi Arabia would take appropriate measures to maintain its security after the investigation is completed, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
