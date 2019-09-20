Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman on Friday cautioned Tehran’s allies that the Iranian regime views its supporters only as tools.



“The people of Yemen and Arabs, with all their components, should be aware that the Tehran’s regime sees its supporters only as tools to achieve its ambitions.”



Iran’s aim is not to protect them, or to protect their countries and peoples, Prince Khalid tweeted.



“The Iranian regime claims that it is protecting the vulnerable, and we see it today in a very cowardly way shielding itself with those vulnerable to protect its existence and safety,” said Prince Khalid in another tweet.



Prince Khalid added that people and countries should face challenges themselves and not blame others “especially those who are lesser than them in terms of size and strength.”

Last Update: Friday, 20 September 2019 KSA 22:51 - GMT 19:51