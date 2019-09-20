Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militia said on Friday that what it called an "escalation" north of Yemen's Hodeidah undermines the Stockholm Agreement.

The Arab Coalition launched a military operation north of the port city of Hodeidah against what it described as “legitimate military targets,” the coalition sources reported on Friday.

The operation came after the Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden boat launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement from Yemen's main port of Hodeidah, Al Arabiya TV said on Thursday.

It said the coalition foiled “an imminent terrorist act by the Houthi militia south of the Red Sea” but gave no further details.

There was no immediate confirmation by the Houthi group which had claimed responsibility for last weekend's attacks on Saudi oil facilities. Riyadh has rejected the claim and said those strikes did not come from Yemen.

- Developing.

Last Update: Friday, 20 September 2019 KSA 11:23 - GMT 08:23