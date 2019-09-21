Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said on Saturday that “the Aramco attacks were undertaken with Iranian weapons and for this reason we hold Iran accountable for them.”

In a press conference held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, al-Jubeir said that the attacks on Aramco facilities were also targeting global energy security.

Al-Jubeir said: “We are certain that the attacks did not come from Yemen but from the north.”

On Iran’s destabilizing role in the region, al-Jubeir said that “Iran recruits citizens from the region to use them against their countries.”

Last Update: Saturday, 21 September 2019 KSA 16:45 - GMT 13:45