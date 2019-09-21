Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said in an interview with Al Arabiya that the Kingdom has several options to respond to the Sept. 14 attacks on Aramco oil facilities.

The Kingdom is coordinating at the highest levels with Washington, he added. If it is proven that Iran is behind the attacks “then the international community should bear its responsibility and make Iran pay the price for that,” said al-Jubeir.

Al-Jubeir also said that Iran has been waging a war on Saudi Arabia since the Khomeini revolution.

Al-Jubeir explained that “Iran’s aggressive behavior towards us violates international norms and laws,” stressing that the alternative remittance mechanism encourages Iran to take more aggressive positions.

“No one wants war, and this option should be the last,” he said. “We have strong and continuous communication and coordination in all areas with Washington on Iran,” he said.

Last Update: Saturday, 21 September 2019 KSA 22:52 - GMT 19:52