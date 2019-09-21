Saudi Aramco has emerged from the Sept. 14 attacks on its oil facilities “stronger than ever”, chief executive officer Amin Nasser told employees in a message.
“The fires that were intended to destroy Saudi Aramco had an unintended consequence: they galvanized 70,000 of us around a mission to rebound quickly and confidently, and Saudi Aramco has come out of this incident stronger than ever,” he told Aramco staff and employees on the occasion of Saudi Arabia’s 89th national day.
