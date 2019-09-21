Saudi Aramco has emerged from the Sept. 14 attacks on its oil facilities “stronger than ever”, chief executive officer Amin Nasser told employees in a message.



“The fires that were intended to destroy Saudi Aramco had an unintended consequence: they galvanized 70,000 of us around a mission to rebound quickly and confidently, and Saudi Aramco has come out of this incident stronger than ever,” he told Aramco staff and employees on the occasion of Saudi Arabia’s 89th national day.

Nasser added that the attacks “cemented to the world the great importance of Saudi Arabia and its oil industry.”

Nasser also commended Saudi Arabia's civil defense forces, and heroic employees who helped in containing the damage of the attacks.

“We have another reason for national pride and that is the great accomplishment the heroic employees, in support of civil defense teams, achieved in containing the damage from the sabotage attacks,” he said.

Last Update: Saturday, 21 September 2019 KSA 10:15 - GMT 07:15