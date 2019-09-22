Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated on Sunday Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Saudi Arabians on the occasion of the Kingdom’s 89th National Day.

“Your day is our day, your joy is our joy, and your achievements are a source of pride for us,” the Crown Prince said on his official Twitter account.

In a phone call last week, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed had spoken to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz where he condemned the attacks on Saudi oil facilities. He also stressed that the United Arab Emirates stands with Saudi Arabia and its security.

“Our historic relationship is deep-rooted, our strategic partnership is profound, and our vision is united on current and future challenges,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed tweeted in his congratulatory message to Saudi Arabia on the occasion of its National Day.

“We [will continue to] stand together to protect the safety and stability of the region, and to face the challenges and threats that surround it… We are determined to strengthen our solidarity and cooperation for the good of our countries and the region,” he added.

On Saturday, fighter jets and military aircraft filled the sky in Saudi Arabia’s Khobar in a display to mark the Kingdom's National Day. Saudi Arabia is also featuring over 70 entertainment events across the Kingdom, organized by the country’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA).

Last Update: Sunday, 22 September 2019 KSA 12:47 - GMT 09:47