Two flights were diverted from Dubai International airport on Sunday due to suspected drone activity, a Dubai Airports spokesman said.

“Flight arrivals were briefly disrupted at Dubai International (DXB) from 12:36 hrs to 12:51 hours UAE local time this afternoon due to suspected drone activity resulting in the diversion of two flights,” the spokesman said.

Last Update: Sunday, 22 September 2019 KSA 16:19 - GMT 13:19