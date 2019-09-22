French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says the attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities are a turning point in the region.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia claimed responsibility for last week’s attacks, which caused fires at two Saudi Aramco facilities in Abqaiq and Hijrat Khurais oilfield, knocking out more than half of Saudi Arabia’s oil production and damaging the world’s biggest crude processing plant.

Despite the Houthi’s claim, US intelligence and leadership place blame on Iran.

Last Update: Sunday, 22 September 2019 KSA 22:36 - GMT 19:36