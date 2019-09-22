Iranian Navy Chief Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said on Sunday that the country is ready to defend its marine borders and would deliver a “crushing reaction” to any aggression.



The US and Saudi Arabia accused Iran of carrying out attacks on Saudi oil sites on Sept 14. Iran denies any involvement.



“In case of any miscalculation and aggression by the enemy, (the navy), along with other armed forces of the country, will give the most crushing reaction in the shortest time possible,” Rear Admiral Khanzadi was cited as saying by the semi-official Mehr news agency.



“Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s defense power is at its highest possible level and forces of army and (Revolutionary Guards) are ready to defend marine borders of the country.”

