All military units in Kuwait must maintain their readiness in light of ongoing regional tensions, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said during an inspection tour of the Kuwait Air Force and Air Defense Forces Operations’ Command Center, state news agency KUNA reported on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry cited Sheikh Al-Sabah as saying, “Army units must be prepared in light of ongoing tensions in the region.”

Kuwait raised its security alert level at oil and commercial ports on Friday, according to KUNA, citing a decision made by the country's trade and industry minister.

“The decision emphasizes that all measures have to be taken to protect the vessels and the ports facilities,” it said.

The decision follows an announcement from Kuwait’s military on Wednesday that it was raising its readiness levels and carrying out military exercises, amid soaring regional tensions after neighboring Iran was accused of attacking Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure.

In a statement, the defense ministry said that these measures "aim to protect the country's security and ensure the safety of its lands, waters and airspace from possible dangers."

Last Update: Sunday, 22 September 2019 KSA 07:26 - GMT 04:26