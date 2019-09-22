A man filmed repeatedly hitting his infant daughter in Saudi Arabia has been arrested after the footage went viral on social media.
I couldn’t watch the video till the end ! Plz I beg unicef and the government to help this baby and sue the father big time !!!!!— Nadine Nassib Njeim (@nadinenjeim) September 21, 2019
I just saw a video of a “father” hitting his BABY daughter because she wasn’t standing and that broke my heart!!— Lara (@LaraDaouk4) September 21, 2019
Some people are struggling to have a kid and other don’t even deserve to have any! How heartless that man is and the person taking the video isn’t better!!!
SHOW MORE
I woke up to the viral vid of the father hitting his months(?) old daughter and I want nothing but death for him— ُ (@tensgucci) September 22, 2019
How are we doing?