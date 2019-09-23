A delegation of British lawmakers visited Saudi Aramco’s Khurais and Abqaiq facilities in Saudi Arabia to assess the damage caused by Sept. 14 attacks, and the latest efforts to restore functioning of the facilities to normal.

The delegation included six MPs representing all the British political parties, headed by former Middle East Minister Tobias Ellwood, who said in a tweet that “Tensions in Middle East are now dangerously highly. What next after the missile and drone strikes?”

VISIT TO SAUDI ARABIA:



I’ve arrived in Saudi to learn more about the consequences of the air strikes on Abquiq and the wider geo-strategic implementations for the region. pic.twitter.com/F2b2L0h1kt — Tobias Ellwood MP (@Tobias_Ellwood) September 23, 2019

MP John Woodcock condemned Iran’s “flagrant aggression towards vital Gulf ally,” pointing out in a tweet “that production stepping back up after this well-resourced attack,” is important for the UK and the global economy.

Shown damage to Saudi Arabia’s oil plant in Abqaiq. Important for UK and global economy that production stepping back up after this well-resourced attack. UK must make clear it will not tolerate Iran’s flagrant aggression towards vital Gulf ally. @Tobias_Ellwood @GrahamJones_MP pic.twitter.com/cC7XYUlp8l — John Woodcock (@JWoodcockMP) September 23, 2019

The delegation met with various Saudi Aramco senior staff, engineers and workers and spent hours at the affected sites.

