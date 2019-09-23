A delegation of British lawmakers visited Saudi Aramco’s Khurais and Abqaiq facilities in Saudi Arabia to assess the damage caused by Sept. 14 attacks, and the latest efforts to restore functioning of the facilities to normal.
VISIT TO SAUDI ARABIA:— Tobias Ellwood MP (@Tobias_Ellwood) September 23, 2019
Tensions in Middle East are now dangerously highly. What next after the missile and drone strikes?
I’ve arrived in Saudi to learn more about the consequences of the air strikes on Abquiq and the wider geo-strategic implementations for the region. pic.twitter.com/F2b2L0h1kt
Shown damage to Saudi Arabia’s oil plant in Abqaiq. Important for UK and global economy that production stepping back up after this well-resourced attack. UK must make clear it will not tolerate Iran’s flagrant aggression towards vital Gulf ally. @Tobias_Ellwood @GrahamJones_MP pic.twitter.com/cC7XYUlp8l— John Woodcock (@JWoodcockMP) September 23, 2019
