Disputes in the Gulf should be resolved peacefully via talks, and all sides should remain calm and exercise restraint, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Iraq’s visiting prime minister on Monday, state television reported.



“At present the situation in the Gulf region of the Middle East is complex and sensitive,” the report cited Xi as saying, without directly mentioning the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities.



Saudi Arabia and its ally the US have blamed the attacks on Iran, which Iran denies.

Last Update: Monday, 23 September 2019 KSA 14:39 - GMT 11:39