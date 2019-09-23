Saudi Arabia's King Salman said on Monday that the Kingdom is capable of dealing with the aftermath of the destructive acts which targeted the stability of global energy supplies, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The statement happened during a meeting with Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa, who condemned the attacks and reassured Bahrain’s full support to Saudi Arabia against whoever tries to undermine its security and stability.

During the meeting, the two leaders also discussed the challenges which the region is facing and ways to reinforce security and stability.

