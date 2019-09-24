The Arab Coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen intercepted and downed on Tuesday a Houthi ballistic missile in Yemen’s Saada after it was launched from Amran province in western central Yemen.

The coalition’s spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said that the Houthis continue to violate international humanitarian law by launching missile and drone attacks, and putting civilian lives at risk.

RELATED: Houthi leaders say they covered for Iran for Saudi Aramco attacks: Report

The coalition has taken all measures to protect civilians, he said.

Al-Maliki stressed the continued leadership of the joint forces of the coalition to implement deterrent measures against the Houthis “to neutralize and destroy these capabilities.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 24 September 2019 KSA 18:50 - GMT 15:50