During a visit by Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to Saudi Arabia, the two countries stressed continued consultation and coordination to serve their security and common interests, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi stressed his country’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, saying Iraq is concerned for the security and stability of Saudi Arabia, according to SPA.

Abdul-Mahdi arrived in Jeddah on Wednesday to meet with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Last Update: Wednesday, 25 September 2019 KSA 16:41 - GMT 13:41