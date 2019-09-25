A Saudi Arabian citizen who has been held by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis returned home on Tuesday.

Nasser al-Tharwi’s release was secured by the Saudi Arabian authorities, according to Al Arabiya’s correspondent.

Photographs show al-Tharwi embracing his family and other fellow Saudi Arabians and kissing the floor after disembarking from the plane in Jeddah.

According to his cousin Ibrahim al-Tharwi, Nasser was kidnapped by the Houthis while he was in Yemen for a medical trip. He spent four years in a Houthi jail. Until his release this week, his family has been worried after not speaking to him for 10 months.

The Saudi Arabian authorities were able to secure his release and welcome him back to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Last Update: Wednesday, 25 September 2019 KSA 18:02 - GMT 15:02