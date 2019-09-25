We are committed to working together with Yemen on reconstruction, said on Wednesday the Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir.

Al-Jubeir made the comments to reporters at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly alongside Mark Lowcock, the UN's Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

Al-Jubeir also answered questions about Saudi Arabia’s response to the September 14 attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities.

“The initial results prove that these were Iranian weapons,” said al-Jubeir, referring to investigations into the attacks, adding “We are in consultations with our friends and allies about the next steps to take.”

“We will be very thorough and will come up with different options and select the appropriate options as a response to the attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said al-Jubeir.

The minister also addressed Saudi Arabia’s relations with Iraq, which he called a “brotherly nation.”

“Iraq must exercise its independence and sovereignty,” said al-Jubeir, when asked about the presence of Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Units militias in Iraq.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier addressed the United Against Nuclear Iran’s Iran Summit, where he said that “the enforcement of sanctions [on Iran] has been, and will continue to be, relentless,” adding that sanctions have forced the regime into “panicked aggression.”

Last Update: Wednesday, 25 September 2019 KSA 17:18 - GMT 14:18