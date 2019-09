Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz met on Wednesday with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi in Jeddah, Al Arabiya sources report.

“The Iraqi Prime Minister will discuss security in the region and methods to reduce tensions there and in the Arabian Gulf,” said a statement from the media office of Iraq's prime minister on Tuesday.

King Salman inaugurated and toured a new terminal at the King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah on Tuesday.

- Developing.

Last Update: Wednesday, 25 September 2019 KSA 14:24 - GMT 11:24