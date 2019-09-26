Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi said on Thursday that his meetings with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah were “frank and direct.”SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?