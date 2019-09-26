Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi said on Thursday that his meetings with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah were “frank and direct.”

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince met with Iraqi Prime Minister Abdul Mahdi on Wednesday in Jeddah, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting dealt with regional developments, particularly the attacks on Saudi Aramco plants in Abqaiq and Khurais, stressing Iraqi keenness on the security and stability of the Kingdom, the SPA report said.

The Iraqi Prime Minister also noted the positive role played by the Kingdom to stabilize energy markets.

Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer al-Ghadban separately held talks on Wednesday with his Saudi counterpart Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, SPA reported.

During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and the opportunities of developing them in various fields.

