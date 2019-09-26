Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday European countries were unlikely to help Iran against US sanctions, and Tehran “should give up all hope” in that regard, according to his official website.



Britain, France and Germany, parties to a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, have tried to set up a trade mechanism to barter humanitarian and food goods with Iran after the US withdrew from the deal last year and re-imposed sanctions. But the mechanism is still not operational.



Iran has repeatedly said it will ramp up its nuclear activities unless the European countries do more to protect its economy from the impact of the US sanctions.



“Despite their promises, the Europeans have practically adhered to America's sanctions and have not taken any action and are unlikely to do anything for the Islamic Republic in the future. So one should give up all hope on Europeans,” Khamenei was quoted as saying.



“There should be no trust in countries that have held the banner of hostility to (Iran's) Islamic system, led by the US and some European countries, because they are openly hostile to the Iranian people,” Khamenei said.

The remarks echoed Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's speech to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, where he said that Iran has “only heard beautiful words” from European countries.

“It has now become clear for all that the United States turns back to its commitments and Europe is unable and incapable of fulfilling its commitments,” Rouhani said in speaking about the Iran nuclear deal.

Last Update: Thursday, 26 September 2019 KSA 14:42 - GMT 11:42