Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call on Wednesday from the US Secretary of Defense during which they discussed ongoing arrangements to send US troops of a defensive nature to the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Mark Esper that recent attacks on Aramco oil facilities were “a dangerous escalation for the whole world that requires a firm stand to preserve international peace and security,” SPA said.

The US Secretary of Defense affirmed that the United States will do everything necessary to help the Kingdom to defend itself.

Esper stressed that Iran’s aggressive policy, which destabilizes the region, must be curbed. He renewed his thanks to the Kingdom for joining the International Alliance for the Safety and Protection of Maritime Navigation and its role in contributing to the security of navigation and global trade.



Last Update: Thursday, 26 September 2019 KSA 23:53 - GMT 20:53