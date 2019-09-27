Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf, speaking at the UN General Assembly, said the Kingdom holds Iran responsible for the recent attacks on Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities.



During his speech to the UNGA, al-Assaf called on the UN and the international community to apply "utmost pressure with every tool available" to end Iran's aggressive conduct.



“The Iranian regime is left with one of two options: Either become a normal state that respects international laws and norms or face an international unified position that uses all instruments of pressure and deterrence,” says Saudi FM Ibrahim al-Assaf at the UN General Assembly.



“The International community must realize that cutting off sources of finances is the best way to control Iran,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the United States confirmed it would be be deploying a Patriot battery, four Sentinel RADARs, and nearly 200 support personnel to Saudi Arabia in response to the recent attack on Saudi Aramco oil facilities.

Washington also said it would soon present a report on the recent attacks after a US-Saudi-European investigation team found no relation between the attacks and the war in Yemen, Assistant Secretary of Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker told Al Arabiya during an interview.

The US has pointed to Iran being behind the combination drone and cruise missile attacks on September 14 which heavily damaged two Saudi oil installations, forcing the key oil supplier to slash output.

Last Update: Friday, 27 September 2019 KSA 03:12 - GMT 00:12