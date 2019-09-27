Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf, speaking at the UN General Assembly, said the Kingdom holds Iran responsible for the recent attacks on Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities.
During his speech to the UNGA, al-Assaf called on the UN and the international community to apply "utmost pressure with every tool available" to end Iran's aggressive conduct.
“The Iranian regime is left with one of two options: Either become a normal state that respects international laws and norms or face an international unified position that uses all instruments of pressure and deterrence,” says Saudi FM Ibrahim al-Assaf at the UN General Assembly.
“The International community must realize that cutting off sources of finances is the best way to control Iran,” he added.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?