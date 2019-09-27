The United Nations Human Rights Council adopted a resolution condemning the abuses committed by the Houthi militia in its widespread recruitment and use of children, arbitrary arrests and detentions, denial of humanitarian access, and attacks on civilians.



“The resolution also called for an end to any starvation of civilians as a means of war, and appealed to UN member states to conduct a full, prompt, impartial and effective investigations independently within their jurisdiction of violations of international humanitarian law related to the use of starvation of civilians as a means of warfare,” according to a statement.



The resolution also called on the Houthis to end the recruitment of children as child soldiers and called for their immediate release. detention, and an end to the harassment and judicial persecution they face. By the Houthis.



On Thursday, Yemen’s legitimate government said it had rejected another resolution by the UN Human Rights Council to extend the mandate of war crimes investigators in Yemen for another year.



“In a speech before the council, Yemeni Minister of Human Rights Dr. Mohammed Askar affirmed Yemen’s rejection of the resolution, citing several negative positions of the experience of experts in Yemen,” according to a statement on the Saudi Press Agency.



Britain’s UN ambassador Julian Braithwaite praised the “fair and balanced” work of the investigators but also urged them to focus on “the conduct of those who back the protagonists.”



“Iran’s role in the violation of human rights in this conflict, through their support for the Houthi rebels, is something that should not be ignored,” he said.



- With AFP

Last Update: Friday, 27 September 2019 KSA 05:39 - GMT 02:39