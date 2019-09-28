Bahrain said Iran has been practicing terrorism for decades and that the Kingdom supports US efforts to counter Iran and its proxies in the region, Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa said in his remarks to the UN General Assembly.



“Securing peace and eliminating terrorism, these are two main concerns at this juncture,” he told the General Assembly on Saturday.



“We support the Saudi-led coalition's efforts to support legitimacy in Yemen. We urge all Yemeni national parties to unify their efforts with those of their legitimate government and to confront the illegitimate Houthi militia supported by Iran and all terrorist groups that threaten Yemen’s security and stability,” Sheikh Khalid added in his speech.

