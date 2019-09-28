Saudi Arabia pledged $50 million in aid on Thursday to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf announced in a meeting with the agency’s Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.SHOW MORE
