A fire broke out in the Haramain high-speed rail station in Jeddah on Sunday, with no immediate reports of injuries, the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense said on Twitter.

Videos of the fire circulated on Twitter, showing thick billows of smoke. Civil defense forces and helicopters were seen trying to put out the fire.

The Haramain high-speed rail line – which was inaugurated by King Salman bin Abdulaziz last September – links Mecca, Jeddah, King Abdullah Economic City, and Madinah. It begain its commercial operations in October 2018 between Mecca and Madinah.

As the first high-speed electric train in the region, the Haramain spans over 450 kilometers in a double line connecting five stations across Mecca, Jeddah, King Abdul Aziz International Airport, King Abdullah Economic City in Rabigh, and Madinah.

It operates at a speed of 300 kilometers per hour and is the fastest train in the Middle East.

- Developing

Last Update: Sunday, 29 September 2019 KSA 14:51 - GMT 11:51