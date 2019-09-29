Saudi King Salman’s personal body guard Major General Abdulaziz al-Faghm died of a gunshot wound following an altercation during a personal dispute, according to Saudi media reports.

A Mecca Police Spokesman confirmed his death, saying it was due to a gunshot wound after he was shot at by his friend. Five Saudi security officers were injured.

Al-Faghm’s family mourned his death in the early hours of Sunday, and Saudi Twitter was filled with reactions to the news.

Developing story.

Last Update: Sunday, 29 September 2019 KSA 09:43 - GMT 06:43